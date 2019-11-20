× Rain still on track later tonight… Colder winds for the upcoming weekend

Great to see some sun across the area, but its all about the temperatures we’ve been enjoying this afternoon! These temperatures are actually the warmest we’ve felt in over 10 days with lower 50s in many areas.

Clouds will thicken and lower this evening with rain returning later tonight. This rain will continue for the rest of the night before ending by midday Thursday. Rainfall amounts of more than a half an inch are likely. Through this period, temperatures will remain mild overnight with lows around 50 before climbing during the morning hours as high as the upper 50s.

Colder winds take over the rest of Thursday allowing temperatures to drop in the lower 40s by evening rush hour.

Quieter skies take over for the upcoming weekend with highs around the 40 degree mark and overnight lows just below freezing.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast from the StormTrack 8 Weather App!

Click on the links below to download the free app: