McGivern’s Jewelry robbed windows smashed
DAVENPORT, Iowa- Police say McGivern’s Jewelry was burglarized in the early morning.
Around 8:08 A.M on Tuesday, November 19 the Davenport Police responded to 2227 Jersey Ridge Road to investigate the complaint of a burglary.
Police say the person or people responsible got inside by smashing out a window with a large rock.
At this time an undetermined amount of property was stolen from the business. There are no further details and the investigation continues