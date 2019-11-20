President Trump impeachment hearing

McGivern’s Jewelry robbed windows smashed

Posted 9:04 pm, November 20, 2019, by

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Police say  McGivern’s Jewelry was burglarized in the early morning.

Around 8:08 A.M on Tuesday, November 19 the Davenport Police responded to 2227 Jersey Ridge Road to investigate the complaint of a burglary.

Police say the person or people responsible got inside by smashing out a window with a large rock.

At this time an undetermined amount of property was stolen from the business. There are no further details and the investigation continues

