Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Students at Jefferson Early Childhood Center now have some new shoes and winter clothes.

The Moline Breakfast Optimist Club runs the "Shoes to Fit Program" every year. The campaign started 20 years ago and is aimed at giving back to the community.

Organizers say 103 pairs of shoes and 32 sets of mittens, coats and hats were given out Wednesday morning, November 20.

The group also gave Project Now Preschool at First Presbyterian Church in Moline 40 sets of complete outfits.