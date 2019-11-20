× Home in Dixon, IL neighborhood shot with multiple bullets

DIXON, Illinois — A home with at least one person inside was shot in a Dixon neighborhood.

Around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, a home in the 400 block of South Crawford Avenue was shot with “multiple rounds of gunfire,” according to a statement from the Dixon Police Department.

There was at least on person inside when the shooting happened, but police said there were no injuries reported.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411. You can also leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-888-228-4488.