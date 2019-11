× Government Bridge between Rock Island and Davenport closed until 7 p.m.

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Illinois — The Arsenal Bridge was closed for a scheduled repair Wednesday, November 20 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The repairs will fix a hydraulic line issue.

During the closure, there will be no availability to drivers, pedestrians or river traffic. Rail traffic will continue to be able to use the bridge during the closure.