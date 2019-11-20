WATCH LIVE: President Trump impeachment hearing

Moline football player Dakovion Kennedy is coming home after getting heart transplant

Posted 3:49 pm, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:25PM, November 20, 2019

MOLINE, Illinois- Dakovion Kennedy is coming home, and according to his aunt, he will even return to school in just a few weeks.

According to the post on Facebook, Doctors have cleared him to return home on November 20.

He will have to do physical therapy a few times a week as well go to Northwestern hospital in Chicago a couple times a week for biopsies. It should be approximately 4-5 weeks before he can return to school, although Moline High is in the process of getting him an in-home tutor to get him caught up on all his work.- Angelina Marie Kennedy

Kennedy was hospitalized in late September after football practice with a mysterious illness. Doctors believed Kennedy had viral myocarditis, a rare condition that causes inflammation in the middle layer of his heart and can lead to heart failure.

The Moline community raised thousands of dollars for Kennedy’s recovery. Kennedy had a successful heart transplant on October 11 in Chicago.

