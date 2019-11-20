× Christkindlmarkt returns to Davenport, organizers say it’s 3x as big for 2019

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A massive holiday market is coming back to Davenport for the second year in a row.

Christkindlmarkt is set to return for 2019 on Friday through Sunday, December 6, 7 and 8. Organizers say the event will be three-times the size it was in 2018.

Attendees can expect a market with artisan-style crafts, German music, European foods, international beers and live entertainment.

At the event the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be making an appearance at the Freight House.

“Bundle up, the indoor market is open for you to get in and out of the cold to take a little break,” said Lorrie Beaman with the Freight House Farmers Market. “But you know what, when your heart is warm it doesn’t matter. We’ll be all warm with holiday cheer.”

The event starts at 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

