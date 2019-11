Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa- The Iowa State University student who raised $3,000,000 for kids is helping out again.

Carson King was a bell ringer for the Salvation Army outside of a fareway store in Des Moines on November 20. The store gave him a case of Busch Light to thank him.

King became famous after he donated the money raised by holding up a sign asking for beer money on t-v. He donated all the money to the University Of Iowa Children's Hospital.