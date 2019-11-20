Carl Sandburg hosts daily food bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, Illinois- Carl Sandburg College is fighting food insecurity with a daily free food pantry.

The program is now partnered with the Riverbend Food Bank, giving the program consistent access to healthy food.

Officials say the pantry is restocked once a month, with hundreds of pounds of fruits, vegetables, and frozen food.

Just this semester the pantry has fed more than one hundred students.

The pantry reports 600 total visits in just four months.

The pantry is open every day for Sandburg students and is always accepting fresh and non-perishable donations.