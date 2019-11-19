Why this tree was pulled from the Festival of Trees competition in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A local artist is withdrawing her entry into an annual holiday competition in Davenport, after designing a tree featuring President Donald Trump.

Organizers at the Festival of Trees wouldn't allow the tree, named "Make Christmas Great Again," saying they do not want political statements included in the festival. The Festival of Trees is an annual event where members of the community design themed trees for auction, all to raise money for the Quad City Arts.

The tree was designed and submitted by Ashley Richardson. She has a winning history at the festival, winning first place in 2018 and honorable mention in 2017. The tree was adorned with American flags, Trump 2020 flags, ornaments with military logos, red, white and blue pines and a ribbon wrapped around it from top to bottom. As part of the display, a life-sized cardboard cutout of Donald Trump was set up next to the tree.

The Quad City Arts organization said political candidates are not allowed to participate in any Festival of Trees events and can't be featured in any design aspects.

Organizers asked Ashley to remove the President Trump cardboard cutout, but Ashley decided to withdraw her entry altogether, saying her goal was to design a tree that could help raise a significant amount of money for the organization.

"We put out a guideline as to what should be available at Festival, one of those being no politicans," said Kevin Maynard, Executive Director of Quad City Arts, "(if) that's the tree you want to create you should create that tree. We are just not going to showcase it at Festival."

The organization admitted that its policy could have been more clear, and said they planned to re-work their guidelines to avoid future confusion.

Ashley said she hopes to find a new place to display her tree for the season.