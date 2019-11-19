WATCH LIVE: President Trump impeachment hearing

Warren County considers what to do with outdated jail

Posted 5:27 pm, November 19, 2019

MONMOUTH, Illinois- Warren County now has two options to consider they can build a new jail or move inmates to another county.

The options the county is considering came from a cost assessment to determine what to do with the outdated jail.

Officials say the county would have to raise taxes to pay for a new facility and voters would have to approve it. However, allowing another county to handle inmates also costs money.

County leaders say it's crucial to start getting a plan in place now.

The chairman hopes to have a formal recommendation for the county board in early 2020. The board will then decide which option to pursue.

