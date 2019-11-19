Tools for Teachers: Andalusia teachers gets confidence boost in teaching skills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANDALUSIA, Illinois-- After nearly two decades dedicating her time to teaching, Gina Rowe is still just as crazy about what's new in education.

"There's been a lot of hours put in after school, a lot of hours over the summer, where we are triyng to figure out what we are doing actually and it just keeps changing so we are just keeping on top of what the best way to teach is," said Mrs. Rowe.

Working hard and jumping from grade to grade until she found her place with the fifth graders.

"They are old enough that they are pretty independent and can do a lot on their own and can really get into certain things they are learning about," said Mrs.Rowe.

"Mrs.Rowe is an amazing teacher she is really fun and creative," said Principal Mike Ruff.

Her passion for her students and education sets her apart and one parent took note of her dedication to not only her child but the entire classroom.

"I am the owner of Carpetland U.S.A and each month we do a Tools for Teachers contest where somebody in the community can nominate their favorite teacher to win a $200 VISA gift card that he or she can used towards their classroom," said Eric Langan. "and this month a Kim Willis nominated Mrs. Rowe."

"It's awesome I was really surprised when you walked in the door," said Mrs.Rowe. "It makes you feel food sometimes when you think ugh am I doing what I should be and it does make you feel good that yeah you are making a difference."

