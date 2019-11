Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois- Mister Thanksgiving is now closer to reaching his goal for his annual Thanksgiving dinner thanks to a donation from students at Seton Catholic.

Students and families of Seton Catholic School in Moline surprised him with a $1500 check on Tuesday, November 19.

Bob Vogelbaugh also known as Mister Thanksgiving is a regular crossing guard for the school.

He says after doing it for more than five years the students and the staff have grown to be like a second family to him.