Rock Island approves property tax increase

ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS- Rock Island has officially approved an 8.9% property tax increase.

Officials say the increase will help cover the cost of the county's contribution to the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund, rising Medicare and Social Security costs, and to help cover pending legal settlements.

The county collects about $260 million dollars each year in property tax revenue but only about 12%, or $30 million dollars, stays in Rock Island County.

The Rock Island Board held a hearing on Tuesday, November 19 to let the community voice opinions.

After the hearing, the county voted yes to the 8.9% property tax increase. according to County Administrator Jim Snider, the increase will be minimal.

He said homes costing $100,000 would only be taxed an additional $24 per year. But residents say minimal or not, the county shouldn't raise taxes to cover its debt.