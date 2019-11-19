Road closures announced in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois- Beginning on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 5th Street will be closed between 17th and 18th Avenues for a water leak investigation and repair.
The city says drivers should use 9th Street as an alternate route during the repair.
Travel delays can be expected at or near this location. Please follow all posted signs for detour directions when needed and watch for trucks entering and leaving this area. Pending favorable weather the anticipated completion date of this work is to be Friday, November 29, 2019.