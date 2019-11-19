North Scott holds field day to give students hands on experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- On November 19, students from North Scott traded in their backpacks and books for tractors and corn.

Students planted a cornfield in North Davenport, they call it a test plot.

The group invited other students to come learn more about harvesting. Students say they learn better from this hands-on opportunity and now they're passing on that knowledge to other students.

The students partner with local groups to plant and harvest the field. This is the second year of the farm program.