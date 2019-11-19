Local shopowner turns self care into life motto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- Two years ago Christiana Headley left her job on the search for a new career path.

"I had to take a step back and really slow down and kinda refocus and do some new things in my life," said Headley. "I used to work as an addictions counselor."

The work was taking a toll.

"I was working a lot of hours a week and teaching everybody about self care and telling them to practice yoga and meditation and take care of themselves and as a caregiver I was not taking very good care of myself," said Headley.

Splash fell right into her lap.

"Splash kinda come out of that idea of practicing self care in a fun way," said Headley.

From online to her very own storefront in Downtown Moline.

"People need to have the whole experience it's not just about buying the product and using it but it was about coming in and smelling and touching things and seeing the products and creating a fun environment where people could come in and feel relaxed," said Headley.

It wasn't as relaxing as she hoped at first.

"Oh this is going to be super easy we'll get a recipe and we'll just start doing it and we would make these beautifully formed bath bombs and the next morning we would look at them and they'd be cracked or flat like a pancake," said Headley. "The first bath bombs that I made and I was actually giving away to people turned someone blue."

All of the setbacks didn't dissuade her, taking the time to perfect her craft and learn from her mistakes, to make it her own.

"It took us about two months to develop our recipe and then earlier this year we kinda modified it again we are always tweaking and finding ways to improve," said Headley.

Finally able to focus on what matters most to her.

"There are some days where I have to check myself and make sure that I am practicing what I preach and taking time for myself too," said Headley.