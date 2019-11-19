× In the Kitchen with Fareway: Salted Caramel Apple Parfaits

MOLINE, Illinois– Tuesday, November 19, Whitney Hemmer from Fareway Food Stores is showing us how to make a salted caramel apple parfait.

Salted Caramel Apple Parfaits

Store in a mason jar for a pre-portioned, easy to store treat.

Apple Filling

2 cups apples, peeled and sliced (you can also use pears or a combo)

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 Tbsp. coconut oil

Salted Caramel Sauce (or 1 cup prepared caramel sauce)

½ cup pure maple syrup

½ cup full fat coconut milk, room temperature (be sure your can of coconut milk is well combined, otherwise you may end up with too much cream or too much water)

½ Tbsp. coconut oil

½ tsp. sea salt

½ tsp. vanilla extract (optional)

Optional toppings: granola, flaked coconut, slivered almonds, pecans, or whipped cream

Instructions

Apple Filling

Peel and slice your apples and/or pears. Melt coconut oil in a saute pan and add sliced fruit and cinnamon. Stir occasionally until the fruit is soft (about 5-10 minutes).

Salted Caramel Sauce

Heat maple syrup over medium low heat for about 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Be sure to stir constantly, and don’t overheat or it will burn. Remove from heat and add remaining ingredients. Stir to combine. Add pan back to heat for about 10 minutes, stirring constantly. The timer should start when the mixture starts to bubble again. Don’t bring to a boil, or it will over harden. The mixture should thicken, but won’t solidify. Set aside in a jar to cool.

Assembly

Drizzle Salted Caramel Sauce around the top of six small glasses. Allow caramel to drizzle down the sides of each glass. Alternate layering filling and optional toppings, stopping about 1” from the top.