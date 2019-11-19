Frogtown: A new fall craft beer festival at the Rust Belt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois - A new craft beer festival is coming to the Quad Cities.

Frogtown Craft Beer Festival focuses on fall, Oktoberfest, stout, porter and dark beers, according to their website. The boozy fun starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at the Rust Belt in East Moline.

Food trucks and over 35 craft breweries are set to be featured at the festival.

One of the organizers of the festival, Joshua Sherrod, visited News 8 at 11 a.m. to tell us more about how the festival got started. Click the video above to see the full interview.

Tickets and limited edition t-shirts are still available, click here.