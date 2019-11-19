Federal funding for Quad Cities to Chicago Amtrak project gets big extension

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- Federal funding for the Quad Cities to Chicago proposed Amtrak project is getting a five year extension.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is extending $177 million in funding until December of 2024. Back in June, federal lawmakers asked for the extension on that money, that was approved almost a decade ago.

Illinois is also providing $225 million in state funding through a recently passed capital bill for the project. Last month, the High-Speed Rail Alliance, formerly the Midwest High-Speed Rail Association, held its Fall Meeting where Deputy Governor Christian Mitchell accepted an award on Governor J.B. Pritzker's behalf, for helping secure that $225 million in funding. 

