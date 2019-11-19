× East Moline’s police chief announces retirement

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — East Moline’s chief of police is leaving the department, embarking on retirement and a new opportunity.

Chief John Reynolds announced his retirement on Tuesday, November 19.

He said he’s moving on to be a training coordinator at Mobile Team Training Unit IV, which is a service that provides training for area departments. The function as an in-service training facility and offers a basic law enforcement officer training academy.

Reynolds has been with the East Moline Police Department for 26 years; he spent the last four as chief. His last day on the job will be December 6, and then he moves on to start at MTTU on December 9.

The City of East Moline is doing an internal search for a replacement.