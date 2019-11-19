× Dense fog possible for morning commuters… 50s return tomorrow

Overcast skies remain locked across the area with the exception of southeast Iowa where breaks of sunshine have occurred. With those breaks, temperatures will likely reach around 50 degrees with cooler 40s where overcast skies still remain.

Overnight, fog will be developing as the saturated air will cool and condense resulting in visibility under a mile. This could impact Wednesday morning’s commute so be on guard. Skies will then become partly cloudy and breezy for the rest of your Wednesday with highs in the middle 50s.

That night into Thursday, a tightly wrapped system will be pulling in from the southwest resulting windy and mild conditions with highs on Thursday well into the 50s… possibly touching the 60 degree mark for areas south of the Quad Cities. During this period, showers will return with amounts ranging between a half to as high as an inch.

Much cooler 40s will spill in for the remainder of the week with skies remaining dry right through the upcoming weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

