Arkansas man arrested after shooting dog in the groin with a pellet gun, leading to its death

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) — A 64-year-old Arkansas man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a dog in the groin with a pellet gun, leading to its death.

Police say Mark Mittermeier was arrested Friday, Nov. 15th and charged with aggravated animal cruelty and criminal mischief in the first degree.

Back in August, Bella Vista Officers and Bella Vista Animal Control received a report of a pet dog named Copper, who was shot in the groin. Later, officers were told Copper had become septic and died.

A veterinarian clinic removed a pellet from Copper and brought the pellet to the Bella Vista Police Department.

It was then determined the pellet caused the injuries that resulted in the death of the dog.

Police say as the investigation continued and interviews were conducted, a search warrant was issued for Mittermeier's home on Leyburn Lane. Multiple pellet guns and pellets were seized from Mittermeier's home.

Police sent the seized property to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, along with the pellet removed from Copper. Forensic analysis of the pellet rifles found that a pellet fired from one of Mettermeier's guns matched the pellet removed from Copper.

Mittermeier was taken to the Benton County Jail and released the following day on bond. His trial is set for Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.