Area high school students learn about alternative post-graduation paths

DAVENPORT, Iowa — In 2018, about 69% of recent high school graduates enrolled in college, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but a local museum wants students to know that there are other paths.

On Tuesday, November 19, the Putnam Museum held its first ever “Build Your Career” event aimed at high school students. More than 100 students attended to learn what other options there are besides college.

The all-day seminar allowed students to seek other options and have a question and answer session in small groups, mentored by people already working in the skilled trades.

“We have builders, remodelers, inspectors, electricians, (and) plumbers,” said Julie Huffer, from the QC Builders and Remodelers Association. “We’re excited because this is the first time for us that we have non-union and union here working together as a team to make sure these students are aware of what the possibilities can be for them.”

