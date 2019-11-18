Whitey’s Releases Exclusive Flavor to Celebrate Quad City Symphony Orchestra’s Harry Potter Concert Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're a Harry Potter fan, you know what Butterbeer is - the delectable drink featured throughout the Harry Potter books.

Now, you can taste it in ice cream form - thanks to Whitey's Ice Cream and a special partnership with the Adler Theatre in Davenport, Iowa.

Whitey's is unveiling a Butterbeer flavored ice cream that will only be sold at the Adler this Saturday, November 23rd during the Quad City Symphony Orchestra's "Harry Potter in Concert" Series. This is the third year of this special tradition, so concert-goers will watch the third movie based on the third Harry Potter book - "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" - while talented musicians play the score live.

Tickets are still available for the 2:00pm and 7:30pm shows. Click here for information.