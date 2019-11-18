× Warming on track for the next several days

Plenty of overcast skies have kept our temperatures in check with highs this afternoon ranging between 35-40 degrees,. Clouds will linger through the nighttime hours with a passing light rain shower or light mix late tonight.

Overnight lows will stay above freezing with temperatures dropping around the mid 30s.

Now comes the brief warming trend the next several days! Brighter skies will prevail on Tuesday and highs approaching 50 before warmer 50s are felt both Wednesday and Thursday. During this peak warmth of the week comes an increase of clouds followed by wind-driven rainfall.

A cold front sweeps through Thursday morning leading to colder 40s heading into the upcoming weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast from the StormTrack 8 Weather App!

Click on the links below to download the free app: