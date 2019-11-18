This week on The Score Sunday we talk with the 2-time State Champion Sterling Volleyball Team. The Golden Warriors talk about their season and some of the adversity they had to overcome this year as well as the best parts of the year. Our FCA story of the week features new Clinton Girls Basketball Coach Cathy Marx.
The Score Sunday – Sterling Volleyball, FCA -Cathy Marx
