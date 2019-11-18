The Score Sunday – Sterling Volleyball, FCA -Cathy Marx

Posted 10:55 am, November 18, 2019, by

This week on The Score Sunday we talk with the 2-time State Champion Sterling Volleyball Team.  The Golden Warriors talk about their season and some of the adversity they had to overcome this year as well as the best parts of the year.  Our FCA story of the week features new Clinton Girls Basketball Coach Cathy Marx.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.