× Student suspended over threat made against Bellevue High School

BELLEVUE, Iowa — A Bellevue High School Student has been suspended after police say a threat was made against the school.

The threat was reported around 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, according to a statement from the Sheriff Russ Kettmann with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kettmann said the student and his parents were contacted and evidence was collected. Both the Bellevue Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the investigation. Charges are pending.

“Threats of this type are taken seriously and investigated very diligently,” said Kettmann in a written statement.

As of Monday, November 18, Kettmann said authorities didn’t see any immediate threat to the high school. Classes are going on as usual.