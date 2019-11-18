Quad City governments want your thoughts on area housing through survey

A survey made from the pooled-together interests of three Quad City governments is asking the citizens about area housing and what more can be done to develop it, especially for those with low or medium income.

As part of the federal Community Development Block Grant, the Department of Housing and Urban Development requires cities to keep their assessment of housing needs updated. To that end, the city governments of Davenport, Moline, and Rock Island have hired a consultant to conduct this survey of the needs for low and moderate-income housing.

The survey is 13 questions long and mainly consists of determining the importance of certain elements to housing development, such as public transportation, disabilities, homelessness and other factors. The survey will ask you where you live and what kind of housing you reside in, but the divulgence of personal information beyond that is optional. There are also short answer questions that ask for your own ideas.

The cities also asks to share the survey with professional networks that serve low-income residents.