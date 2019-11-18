Interactive display at Putnam gives kids a lesson in chemistry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The Periodic Table has been around for 150 years.

Celebrating the anniversary, the Putnam Museum set up a 3-dimensional display of the table. The display allows kids to pretend to be chemists and build their own molecules. The exhibit is meant to be interactive and show kids that the elements are everywhere.

"I think it's a surprise for everybody," said Christine Chandler, the Putnam's natural sciences curator. "It's really strange you don't think about it, you don't think about how many elements there are. So far we have 118 elements that are named and that is the entire universe. That's everything, that's everything you're made of, the stars are made of, all these items are made of and you just don't realize that until you start looking."

The exhibit will be up for at least one year.