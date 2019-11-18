Here’s the list of roads will be closed for the Festival of Trees parade

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Several Davenport roads will be closed on Saturday for the duration of the 27th annual Festival of Trees holiday parade.

On Saturday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m., the parade will set off from the intersection of 3rd Street and Perishing Avenue, and then travel down the road until Scott Street, where the parade will turn left before making its way up 2nd Street until it hits the finish line.

The rectangular area created by 3rd Street, Perishing Avenue, 2nd Street, and Scott Street will be closed to traffic just before the parade and will re-open after the celebration. Additionally, staging areas on 3rd Street and Iowa Street that are not directly in the parade route will also be blocked.

The parade will feature character balloons, dancers, bands, antique cars, floats, pageant queens, and Santa Claus himself.

WQAD News8 will be on the scene, featuring your most trusted faces. Keep an eye out for our street photographer, and stay tuned for the photo gallery soon after to see if your photos made it in!