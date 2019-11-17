× Whiteside County welfare check leads to discovery of deceased couple

LYNDON, Illinois — Whiteside County deputies performing a welfare check at a house in Lyndon on Saturday afternoon discovered the bodies of two occupants.

According to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Nov. 16 at about 1:35 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of East Commercial Street in response to a call to conduct a welfare check. Deputies found the residence to be secure, but were able to spot a male subject lying in a bad from the bedroom window.

With assistance from Prophetstown police, the deputies entered the building and discovered that the figure was 78-year-old Thomas Whitney, and also found his 53-year-old wife, Dawn in the bathroom. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, but the causes were not clear.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Offices are conducting a death investigation, with autopsies scheduled to take place within a few days.