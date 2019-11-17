Whiteside County welfare check leads to discovery of deceased couple

Posted 2:09 pm, November 17, 2019, by , Updated at 02:08PM, November 17, 2019

LYNDON, Illinois — Whiteside County deputies performing a welfare check at a house in Lyndon on Saturday afternoon discovered the bodies of two occupants.

According to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Nov. 16 at about 1:35 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of East Commercial Street in response to a call to conduct a welfare check. Deputies found the residence to be secure, but were able to spot a male subject lying in a bad from the bedroom window.

With assistance from Prophetstown police, the deputies entered the building and discovered that the figure was 78-year-old Thomas Whitney, and also found his 53-year-old wife, Dawn in the bathroom. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, but the causes were not clear.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Offices are conducting a death investigation, with autopsies scheduled to take place within a few days.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.