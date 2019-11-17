× Warren County Deputies find man killed by gunshot in Little York home

LITTLE YORK, Illinois — The Warren County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a man by gunshot in a Little York home.

Warren County Deputies were dispatched to the location in rural Little York around 11:1 6 p.m on Saturday, Nov. 17. Inisde, they found 43-year-old Jesse W. Porter, who had sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to the public in this incident. No other information has been made available at this time.