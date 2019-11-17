× Tracking the warming trend

Sunday brings slightly chillier temperatures with highs reaching around the 40 degree mark. A cold front is progressing from central Iowa this morning and will pass through this afternoon. Through the later morning and early afternoon, expect some light rain. Rainfall totals will not be anything significant but it will be a gloomy day. Areas north of I-80 will see some potential to see a wintry mix as temperatures are a touch cooler.

We will be in the clear from precipitation later this evening but clouds will remain overnight. This will allow temperatures to not fall too low for Monday. Monday will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will reach into the lower 40s.

Any remaining snow patches on the ground will disappear this week as we see highs get into the 50s starting Tuesday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday and Wednesday, but Wednesday looks like the best day of the week! Temperatures will get into the mid to upper 50s! This will definitely feel much better so be sure to enjoy these days!

We are looking at another system that will come Wednesday evening and bring rain for much of Thursday. We aren’t expecting any snow as we are still expected to be fairly warm, but rainfall totals may be more significant than today.

For the end of the work week and next weekend temperatures drop down to the low 40s and upper 30s again, but a quiet pattern will be in place.