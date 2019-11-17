Sportscast November 16, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sterling Volleyball wins their second straight State Championship in Volleyball. The Golden Warrios sweep Joliet Catholic in the Titlte Game.

Annawan-Wethersfield beats Morrison 20-13 in the State Quarterfinals. The game would be decided on the final play.

Sterling Newman rolls past Knoxville in the 2A Quarterfinals. The Blue Machine pitching their first shutout of the year 28-0.

Princeton cruises to a 3A Quarterfinal win 38-12 over PBL.

Iowa Football scores big win over #7 Minnesota. Iowa retains the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.

Monmouth Football gets a last second touchdown for a come back win over St. Norbert. The Fighting Scots will now wait for their D-3 Playoff assignment.

Moline Swimmer set new records at Sectional meet. Diver Taylor Puglisi shattered the old diving record and set a new mark of 483.15. Sophia Greko and Gabi Lopez also make it to state while establishing new records. Olivia Sholl from Rock Island punched he ticket to next week state meet.

