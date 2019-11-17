Henry’s Christmas Yard hosting second annual “Season of Giving Blood Drive”

MOLINE, Illinois — A local attraction is putting on its second blood drive charity event to collects all sorts of donations.

On Saturday, Nov. 30, Henry’s Christmas Yard in Moline is hosting the second annual “Season of Giving Blood Drive” to collect donations from the community for several organizations.

Present at the afternoon event are Toys for Tots, Helmuts of Hope, Child Abuse Council, Churches United, and the Tabernacle Baptist Church food pantry accepting donations of food, toys, and more. Other charitable organizations are slated to appear, but have not yet been announced.

The blood drive will begin at 11 a.m. and and last until 4 p.m., with other activities end at 3 p.m.

As of September 10th, the blood drive had 80 open spots. To donate, call Scott Hildebrand at 309-738-4878 or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org and use the code 3473 to locate this blood drive. All present donors will receive a voucher for a free shirt.