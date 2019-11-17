× All Illinois Quad Citizens can seek help from lead hazard removal program this weekend

If you live on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities and think your house might have a lead problem, a program supported by multiple cities has extended its application date to make itself more available.

The Illinois Quad Cities Healthy Homes Coalition (IQCHHC) will have extended office hours to answer questions and process applications for the Lead (Based Paint) Hazard Reduction Program. Applications for owner occupied, rental and vacant units located in Moline, Rock Island, Silvis and East Moline, IL can be submitted until 6 p.m. at Moline City Hall.

The City of Moline is working collaboratively with the Rock Island County Health Department, Project Now, the City of Rock Island, the City of East Moline and the City of Silvis (Illinois Quad Cities Healthy Homes Coalition) to remedy health hazards in 151 housing units providing safer homes for low and very low-income families with children. The City will also perform healthy homes assessments in 32 units and work alongside medical and social

service providers.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded the IQCHHC a $2.4 million grant last December to address lead hazards and provide safer homes for low and very low-income families with children. This investment will protect families and children by targeting health hazards in more than 151 low-income homes with significant lead and health hazards for which other resources are not available to address these needs.

“Children are especially vulnerable to lead poisoning,” said Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri. “It is the priority of our entire region to protect our youngest residents. We are grateful for the strong partnership that we have with our neighboring communities and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as we all work to safeguard our children and our future, from the devastating impacts of lead poisoning.”

There is no cost to the applicant for any lead service work performed at their homes/apartments.