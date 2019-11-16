× Tracking some rain for Sunday

Happy Saturday! We have a bit of fog around our hometowns this morning, but this will quickly burn off as we head into the afternoon. If you had any plans to work on some outdoor decor or yard work this weekend, today will be the day to do so. We will have a day very similar to yesterday with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Clouds will increase through the day as we are expecting a system to move in overnight.

With overnight lows being near the freezing mark, we could get some flurries but rain will be the main story for tomorrow morning. Rainfall amounts will be under .25″.. the heaviest of the rain will be in central Illinois. Temperatures will be a little cooler tomorrow with the rain cooled air but temperatures turn right back around as we begin the new work week.

Temperatures will be on the rise for the first half of next week. We will see temps rapidly increase to the upper 40s and even nearing the mid 50s by Wednesday. We are currently keeping our eyes on a stronger system that is going to move through Wednesday night into Thursday morning that could bring more significant rainfall to our hometowns.