Rock Falls house fire breaks out Saturday afternoon, confirmed fatality

ROCK FALLS, IL — A fire broke out at a Rock Falls home and killed one person inside it on Saturday afternoon, according to Rock Falls Police.

On Saturday, November 16, 2019 at approximately 12:08 p.m., Rock Falls Police responded to the 500 block of 6th Avenue for a reported house fire. When firefighters entered the house, they located a deceased individual inside the residence.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for the deceased occupant.

Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services and an arson investigator from the Illinois Fire Marshall’s Office are assisting with the investigation. Further information will be released when it becomes available