Pink Heals hits Muscatine

A special pink fire truck rolled through Muscatine this week.

It's part of the Pink Heals campaign to raise awareness about cancer.

Cancer survivors and people who have lost loved ones to the disease signed their names on the truck outside the Merrill Hotel.

Hotel staff donated more than three-hundred dollars to the program.

The donation will be used for gas and truck maintenance.

The program uses more than one-hundred pink firetrucks and police cars to travel the country.