President Trump Impeachment Hearings

WQAD Sports November 15th Part 2- Iowa hoops, Augie hoops, MAC Banquet

Posted 11:18 pm, November 15, 2019, by
  • Iowa bests Oral Roberts 87-74
  • Augustana fights off Alma College
  • North Scott girls enter hoops season as conference favorites
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.