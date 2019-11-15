× Passing shower on track for Sunday… Slow warming continues

Brighter skies prevailed and with that, temperatures have improved nicely around the low to mid 40s this afternoon.

Clouds will increase overnight tonight and patchy fog is a possibility as moisture from the latest snow melt is added to the air. Could be dense in localized areas so be sure to take it slow if you are going to be traveling tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will dip around the upper 20s.

Sunday we will see a chance for some showers and possible wintry mix in the afternoon as a quick moving sweeps through the area. Highs that day will peak around the 40 degree mark.

Not only will we push our temperatures a bit more in the days ahead but keep it dry as well. Temperatures will likely peak as high as the 50 degree mark by the time Wednesday arrives.

Next round of wet weather arrives that night into Thursday in the form of rain showers before cooling down back in the 30s heading into the follow weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

