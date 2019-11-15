NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: A Sweet Treat for Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I love pie. I really do. Well, I love the FILLING. The crust - I can take it or leave it. I grew up literally scooping up the French Silk stuff with a spoon, leaving the crust alone and bare. It's a family tradition my brother and I intend to keep each and every year.

Alright. That's probably enough about my strange eating habits! Our Nailed It Or Failed It Segment on Friday, November 15th is all about an alternative to pie, because not everyone is a pie (or pie filling) fan. This is a cute treat that you can make the day before - or have the kids in your family help you make the day of to get them involved in the kitchen. Let's be honest, I know I need all the help I can get that day!

These Candy Pretzel Turkey Bites are easy to make and don't take a lot of ingredients - just Pretzel Twists, Rolos, Reese's Pieces, Candy Corn, and Candy Eyes. If you're nervous about putting these in the oven to get the Rolo to melt, use chocolate frosting as "glue" instead! Click the video above to see how it all comes together into a sweet treat that will make anyone in your family smile - even the grumpy ones.

Our great friends at Fifth Avenue Syndicate mixed up our Cocktail of the Week on Friday, November 15th. Mixologist Michael Tonneson showed us how they make their Salt & Smoke Cocktail, with some very special ingredients. Click the video below to see what makes it salty and smoky!