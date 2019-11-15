WATCH LIVE: President Trump Impeachment Hearings

Here’s how to watch the missed ‘General Hospital’ episode from November 15th

Posted 4:54 pm, November 15, 2019, by

Impeachment hearing on TV

ABC’s special report of the Trump impeachment hearing bumped General Hospital out of its normal time slot on Friday, November 15.

At 7 p.m. tonight (Friday, Nov. 15) the missed episode will be available on ABC.com and on the ABC app without sign-in restrictions.  Users do not have to do anything special to watch the episode on these platforms; there is no required sign-in via your cable provider and no seven-day waiting period.

Click here to watch episodes of General Hospital.

