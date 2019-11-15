× Here’s how to watch the missed ‘General Hospital’ episode from November 15th

ABC’s special report of the Trump impeachment hearing bumped General Hospital out of its normal time slot on Friday, November 15.

At 7 p.m. tonight (Friday, Nov. 15) the missed episode will be available on ABC.com and on the ABC app without sign-in restrictions. Users do not have to do anything special to watch the episode on these platforms; there is no required sign-in via your cable provider and no seven-day waiting period.

Click here to watch episodes of General Hospital.