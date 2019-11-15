× Dump truck hits line, knocks out power to hundreds in Silvis area

SILVIS, Illinois — Power was knocked out to hundreds of people in Silvis after a dump truck hit an overhead line.

According to a spokesperson from MidAmerican Energy, the line was hit in the 1600 block of 1st Avenue around 7:45 a.m. Friday morning, November 15. About 950 customers were without power after the line was hit.

Shortly before 9 a.m., MidAmerican confirmed that most of the power had been restored. Any remaining outages were expected to be restored by 9:30 a.m.