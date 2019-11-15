WATCH LIVE: President Trump Impeachment Hearings

Disaster relief approved for small businesses in several Illinois counties

Posted 3:19 pm, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 03:20PM, November 15, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 01: Illinois gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker speaks during a round table discussion with high school students at a creative workspace for women on October 1, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Pritzker was joined by his Illinois gubernatorial Lieutenant Governor candidate Juliana Stratton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as they spoke to students about leadership. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois- Governor JB Pritzker says the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved his request for a disaster declaration following one of the worst floods in Illinois history.

According to the release, the disaster declaration makes low-interest loans available to homeowners, renters and businesses in Alexander, Jersey, Rock Island and Stephenson counties, as well as the contiguous counties of Jo Daviess, Winnebago, Carroll, Ogle, Whiteside, Henry, Mercer, Calhoun, Greene, Macoupin, Madison, Union and Pulaski.

“We are grateful to the U.S. Small Business Administration for its expedient approval of Illinois’ disaster declaration request.  These low-interest, long-term loans will be a tremendous help to many people who are still struggling to repair or replace their homes or businesses,” said Alicia Tate-Nadeau, Acting Director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.  “Meanwhile, our agency will meet with state and federal partners to identify additional resources or programs that may help the affected communities.”

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is December 9, 2019.  The deadline to return economic injury applications is July 10, 2020.  Any individual or business needing additional information, or wishing to apply for a loan, can contact the SBA Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded from www.sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

For additional information and resources related to flood recovery, you can visit www.ready.illinois.gov.

