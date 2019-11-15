× Disaster relief approved for small businesses in several Illinois counties

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois- Governor JB Pritzker says the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved his request for a disaster declaration following one of the worst floods in Illinois history.

According to the release, the disaster declaration makes low-interest loans available to homeowners, renters and businesses in Alexander, Jersey, Rock Island and Stephenson counties, as well as the contiguous counties of Jo Daviess, Winnebago, Carroll, Ogle, Whiteside, Henry, Mercer, Calhoun, Greene, Macoupin, Madison, Union and Pulaski.

“We are grateful to the U.S. Small Business Administration for its expedient approval of Illinois’ disaster declaration request. These low-interest, long-term loans will be a tremendous help to many people who are still struggling to repair or replace their homes or businesses,” said Alicia Tate-Nadeau, Acting Director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. “Meanwhile, our agency will meet with state and federal partners to identify additional resources or programs that may help the affected communities.”

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is December 9, 2019. The deadline to return economic injury applications is July 10, 2020. Any individual or business needing additional information, or wishing to apply for a loan, can contact the SBA Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded from www.sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

For additional information and resources related to flood recovery, you can visit www.ready.illinois.gov.