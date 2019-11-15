× Come turkey bowl with GMQC and support the River Bend Foodbank

MOLINE, Illinois — Turkey bowling is back and we’re inviting you to come join us!

Come see us Monday, November 25th as we use frozen turkeys to knock over bowling pins at Donut Delite, 3600 Avenue of the Cities in Moline.

Anyone who comes by can bowl; $5 gets you two chances. If you get a strike, Donut Delite will give you a free donut and coffee; a spare gets you a free donut. All proceeds go to the River Bend Foodbank.

We will be bowling from 5 a.m. until noon. Last year during the fundraiser, we raised $1,149.56. That money will be able to provide 5,747 meals.