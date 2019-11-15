× Burlington Police looking for answers after man claims to have been shot at for no reason

BURLINGTON, Iowa- Police are looking for answers after a man says he was shot at.

Police say that on Sunday, November 10around 10:09 a.m. the Burlington Police Department responded to the 900-block of South Street regarding shots fired in the area.

When they arrived they did not locate any victims or damage from gunfire but they did find at least one bullet shell casing in the area.

The next day on Monday, November 11, police say a man told them he had been shot at by an unknown person in the 900-block of South Street on November 10.

The man tells police he has no knowledge as to why someone would have been shooting at him.

Detectives are currently investigating this incident and reviewing video surveillance footage from the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366 or the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835