The sights and sounds of Nashville during the CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- Nashville's famous Broadway Street was extra hopping the night of the Country Music Association Awards.

On Wednesday, November 13, country artists from far and wide gathered at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena to put on the show of the year.

Outside of that arena though, is Broadway Street. From music, to performers, to the food.

From 2018 to 2019, Nashville saw 15.8 million visitors. Between five and seven percent of those visitors came from outside the country. The amount of money visitors are spending in Nashville is growing, from taking in about $3.6 billion in 2009 to $7 billion in 2018. Click here for stats.