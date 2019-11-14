× The man and 2 deputies who exchanged gunfire in Burlington have been identified

BURLINGTON, Iowa — The people involved in an officer-involved shooting in a Burlington neighborhood have been identified.

Authorities were called to the 1700 block of Amelia Street on November 7th where gunfire was reported. Shortly after, in the 1100 block of Agency, officers made contact with the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Stone Thomas Graham, “who immediately fired the shotgun at officers,” according to a statement from Special Agent Joe Lestina with the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s deputies, Deputy Dilan Beaird and Sergeant Kevin Glendening, returned fire, hitting Graham in the leg, said Lestina.

Graham was taken into custody and was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment, said Lestina. The deputies were not hurt.

“The deputies are cooperating with the investigation,” said Lestina.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and will be submitted to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for review.

Click here to read the press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.